23% of the designated beneficiaries vaccinated 

Bengaluru: An estimated 23 per cent of the designated beneficiaries earmarked for Tuesday have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 3,14,637, official data showed.

According to the data released by the office of the state Health Minister, out of 600 targeted beneficiaries for vaccination, 140 was achieved till 8:30 PM on Tuesday in 5 sessions held. Cumulatively, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 since January 16 to Tuesday 8:30 pm stands at 3,14,637. It is against the targeted 6,13,851 beneficiaries, with a cumulative coverage of 51 per cent.

No major or severe AEFI (Adverse event following immunization) cases reported across the state on Tuesday, the department said. The government has said that the health warriors who are in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus will be given priority, and persons with comorbidity are the next priority.

