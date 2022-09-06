23-Year-Old Woman In Bengaluru Lost Her Live Due To Electrocution

Earlier this week, torrential rains in Bengaluru caused serious waterlogging problems. The issues had not stopped here, a 23-year-old woman died from electrocution close to the Whitefield neighbourhood.On Monday night when she rode her scooty back home, the deceased, named as Akhila, unfortunately made contact with a live electric pole.

Near the Mayura Bakery, where a section of the road was flooded, Akhila got off her two - wheeler. She lost her balance while pulling the two-wheeler through the knee-deep water. She grabbed for an electric pole in an attempt to correct herself, but was electrocuted in the process.

After being taken to the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead by the staff there.The death of Akhila by her family was blamed on carelessness on the part of city officials and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

On social media, there was outrage and resentment directed at the administration when the death of the unfortunate fatality emerged. Several people showed their concern and also their anger on the negligence of authorities.