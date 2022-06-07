27,000 children not back in school post Covid pandemic in State

Bengaluru: As many as 26,000 children have not returned to schools across the State post the Covid pandemic. For two years during the pandemic with schools remaining closed, students lost learning skills. Though online classes were held to help the students continue their education from their home, it caused severe damage due to loss of social interaction and direct contact with their teachers. This situation seems to have an impact on the children even after the situation came to normal.

From the current academic year, the schools have started full fledge.The admission process got to see many new students enrolling. However, more than 26,000 children have not returned to school in the State. Bringing them back to school is a challenge for the Department of Education. There are another 20,000 children have not come back to schools due to health reasons.

The State government had conducted online classes with the aim of providing continues education to the children amidst the Covid pandemic. There were several steps taken to educate the children through various measures including Vidhyagama programme. Yet, several children were deprived of curricular and extra-curricular activities. Currently, the schools are open and academic activities are in full swing with. An increase in the number of children aged 6-16 years who have not returned to school in various districts has caused headache for department officials.

In Bagalkot 1,184pupils have not reported for schools; Bellary 1,821; BBMP limits 8,260; Belgaum 1,793; Bengaluru 624; Bangalore Rural 597; Bidar 3043; Chamarajanagar 753;Chikkaballapur 496;Chikkamagaluru 797;Chitradurga 2084;Dakshina Kannada 375;Davangere 1219; Dharwad 2125;Gadag 743; Hasan 943; Haveri 1419; Kalaburagi 2660; Kodagu 437; Kolar 450;Koppal 1598;Mandya 1097; Mysore 1131; Raichur 2389;Ramanagara 679; Shivamogga 1705;Tumkur 1201; Udupi 277;Uttarakannadda 1024;Vijayapura 1648 and Yadagiri 2016 students have not returned to their schools post pandemic.

Brihat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike with 8,260 absentees tops the list in the State.

Out of a total of 46,592 children, including 20,000 on health grounds, who haven't returned to school, 19,416 have been identified. Among them 1045 children have migrated. In 38 cases, child marriages have taken place, while 1245 children are involved in family management and 380 have fallen sick. Whereas, the parents of 2,213 are unwilling to send their children to school and 53 children have died from various reasons. While 14,154 children have been brought back to the school,the Department of Education has taken steps to locate 27,176 kids. Teachers are visiting homesto teach children as part of Prabhat Pheri. In some cases, teachers have been trying to track down children who are away from school. Several facilities aimed at providing quality education in government schools are being provided: eggs and bananas are supplied to children to prevent malnutrition; free books and uniforms are also given to them. It is surprising, however, that the number of children staying away from school is increasing. Poverty and other causes, including family management responsibility in early childhood, have fuelled drop-out.