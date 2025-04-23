28 stations between Hebbal - Sarjapur for Namma Metro Red Line

Bengaluru: Namma Metro network is expanding, and BMRCL has the intention of connecting more areas of the city. In that regard, Namma Metro is building the Red Line, which will connect many areas in the heart of the capital Bangalore. This line will connect between Sarjapur - Hebbal.

Currently, the Green and Purple lines connecting Bengaluru North - South, East - West are in operation in Namma Metro. The Yellow Line is likely to be operational in 2025, the Pink Line in 2026, and the Blue Line in 2027. However, there has been a demand for Metro service in the heavily congested areas of Hosur Road, St. John’s, Madiwala, and Sarjapur for a long time. Therefore, BMRCL has taken up the project of building the Red Line in the third phase.

This is the third phase A project of Namma Metro. The Central and State Governments have given permission for this route in 2024. The survey of this route has been completed and the land acquisition process is underway and it is estimated that the work can start within the year. 28 stations will come up on the Hebtal - Sarjapur Metro route. The construction of this 36.59 km route is estimated to cost approximately Rs 28,405 crore.

Out of this, the acquisition cost is about Rs 8,080 crore and the acquisition of private land is expected to be about Rs 1,224 crore. BMRCL needs about 161.65 acres of land for this project. The route passes through the heart of Bengaluru including Koramangala, Dairy Circle, KR Circle, Golf Course and Mekhri Circle.

The project was recently approved by the State Government in the Cabinet. The approval of the Central Government is pending. BMRCL has a lot of projects and is likely to start the Red Line after the Pink, Blue and Orange Lines. It is estimated that trains will start running on this line by 2030.

A total of 836 properties are coming up on the 36-km line from Hebbal to Sarjapur.

The buildings identified along the line include 314 residential buildings, 37 commercial buildings and 63 industrial buildings. After BMRCL issues the preliminary notification, it will be clear about the total area of land required for the project and which buildings need to be acquired.

Sources said that most of the land and buildings belong to private owners. The length of Namma Metro Red Line is It extends 36.59 km from Sarjapur to Hebbal. There is a tunnel of 14.45 km and 22.14 km elevated line.