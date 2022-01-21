3 Covid patients escape from camp

Madikeri: In an incident that has sent chills in the spine of townspeople of this hill station in Karnataka, three Covid patients have escaped from the Covid care centre in Madikeri town on Thursday.



They are stated to be from Jharkhand and were employed as construction labourers in a construction site. The Covid care centre had been set up in a partially built building without any police protection. The walls were half-built and due to the cold and damp weather of Madikeri the covid patients had complained on Wednesday to the caretaker of the care centre, but on Thursday morning they were not to be seen. Police have started the search operations, but they also suspect that they might have infected many others in the city.