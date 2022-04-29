3 million cybersecurity specialists needed globally, says expert

Bengaluru: Individuals, businesses, and governments all across the world are grappling with the issue of cybersecurity. The problem is made worse by a lack of qualified people to handle it at all levels. According to research conducted by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, almost three million cybersecurity specialists are needed globally.

The worldwide digital economy is projected to be valued US$11.5 trillion, or 15.5 percent of global GDP; it has risen two and a half times faster than global GDP during the last 15 years. Like death and taxes, cybercrime has sadly become a curse of our digital world, with phishing scams, non-payment/non-delivery scams, and extortion being the most common digital crimes. In this perspective, cybersecurity experts are those who commit their life to assisting in the protection of the global community. And, while a career in cybersecurity may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of a job, cybersecurity experts defend the digital world from cybercrime in the same way that police officers protect communities.

To fill the skill-gap in this job market, SecurEyes, a Bengaluru-based Indian-multinational cybersecurity products and services firm has been running an online skill development course. Physically and financially challenged people can also apply for this course if they are interested.

"Staying one step ahead of cybercriminals requires teams of experts, with different skills and knowledge bases. Your cybersecurity journey will not only depend on your specific skill-set, but also on your unique interests and strengths," says Karmendra Kohli, CEO and Co-founder of SecurEyes.

"Progress cannot happen in an insecure environment. The cybersecurity professional is a key link to emotional and physical safety of individuals, businesses, and governments. It's a big job, with a lot of job-satisfaction built-in," says Seemanta Patnaik, CTO and Co-founder of SecurEyes.