31 blackbucks died of haemorrhagic septicemia at mini zoo: Khandre

Belagavi: A bacterial infection—Hemorrhagic Septicemia—has caused the death of 31 blackbucks at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo, Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre informed the Legislative Council on Monday.

Replying to questions from members, the minister said the disease is common among herbivores and often shows no visible symptoms. Veterinary experts have stated that infected animals can die within 6–24 hours of contracting the infection, which explains the high number of casualties.

The deaths occurred between November 13 and 17. Zoo veterinarians and officials from the Animal Husbandry Department conducted postmortem examinations and sent samples to the Veterinary Biological Institute, which confirmed Hemorrhagic Septicemia as the cause.

The minister said that as soon as the deaths were reported, expert veterinarians were rushed from Bengaluru. Only seven blackbucks survived.

The infected enclosure was quarantined immediately, and strict sanitation and preventive measures were enforced. Preliminary inquiry showed no negligence by zoo officials, he added.

Vaccination difficult for blackbucks

There are 322 blackbucks across nine zoos in Karnataka. While most zoo animals are vaccinated, blackbucks cannot be easily administered vaccines. “Blackbucks are extremely sensitive. Capturing them for vaccination can cause capture myopathy, leading to heart failure. They can even die from fear if they hear predators like leopards or see stray dogs near the enclosure,” the minister explained.

He cited a similar incident in Kerala where blackbucks died after a dog entered the enclosure.

Hemorrhagic Septicemia can spread through air, water, feed or contaminated surfaces and affects livestock as well. The minister recounted past cases in Koppal taluk where several cattle died in a single day due to the same disease. He also mentioned recent reports of 10 blackbuck deaths at Tata Zoological Park in Jamshedpur due to the same infection.

Minister objects to politicisation

When MLC Dr. Talawar Sabanna commented that the deaths would bring “badomen” to the government, Minister Khandre expressed displeasure and said such remarks were inappropriate.

“During COVID, 36 people died in Chamarajanagar in a single day because of lack of oxygen. Should such incidents be used to target governments? Wildlife issues should not be politicised,” he said. Following the deaths at Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo, instructions have been issued to all zoo executive directors under the Karnataka Zoo Authority to strengthen preventive and safety measures.

Minister Khandre said that the government is committed to wildlife conservation and that a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident. “We will take necessary action based on the report. It is unfair to demoralise officials who are doing their job,” he added.