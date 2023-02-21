38 deaths so far due to accidents in metro construction work

Bengaluru: 38 people have died as a result of accidents connected to construction work done by the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) up to this point, according to the Karnataka government. As of now, 50 individuals have been injured in accidents related to the metro train project, with 38 of them losing their lives, according to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's written response to Janata Dal (Secular) MLC TA Saravana's inquiry during the ongoing session of the state Legislature.

The state administration was questioned by MLC TA Sharavana on Thursday, February 16, during a session of the Legislative Council about the number of deaths associated with incidents related to the construction of the Bengaluru metro.

A reinforcement pillar and the scaffolding at a metro construction site on the Outer Ring Road in Nagavara fell in January, killing a woman and her two-year-old son in a tragic tragedy. An expert from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) wrote a thorough report on the accident and said that the reinforcing cage structure's lack of strength was to blame. In response to Sharavana's query, the Chief Minister stated that further safety precautions would be put in place in light of the IISc report.

The response went on to state that a total of Rs 3.15 crore has so far been paid out in compensation to the families of the 50 people who died or were injured. According to the response, three engineers were suspended and contractors were given a punishment of Rs 1.77 crore as a result of the actions taken in response to all the incidents that were reported.