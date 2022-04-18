40 People Have Been Arrested And 12 Police Officers Have Been Injured In Karnataka

A mob threw stones at the old Hubli police station in the Dharwad district of Karnataka last night, injuring twelve police officers, including an inspector. Approximately 40 people were detained. According to officials, the mob also destroyed some police vehicles.

Officials reported police employed moderate lathi-charge and tear gas shells to separate the throng, and that prohibitory orders have been issued in the city as a result of the incident.

Labhu Ram, Police Commissioner, Hubli-Dharwad said that six people have been charged in connection with the violence, and the matter is presently under control. Mr Ram claimed that a guy had uploaded an offensive post on social media aimed at the Muslim community, to which others objected and filed a police report.

Following that, the individual was arrested and further a case was filed against him. Mr Ram stated that, dissatisfied with the man's treatment, a big group of people assembled outside the police station about midnight and proceeded on a rampage.

He remarked that anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face severe consequences from their police. Regardless of who they are. As a result, whomever is responsible for inciting the mob will be held accountable. He would like to caution the organisations responsible for such instances against breaking the law. It will not be tolerated in the state of Karnataka.

According to state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, a police officer is in critical condition and has been hospitalised for treatment.