4,696-km roads developed in Bengaluru in 3 years: BBMP

Bengaluru: The government has provided Rs 6,768 crore for three years between 2018 and 2021 for construction and repair of major and sub roads in the city. Of this, 7,011 km of road development work has been undertaken and 4,696 km of road development has been completed.

The public complains that the city is still in a position to identify and fix the pothole ridden roads. The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai gave a detailed answer to the question asked by Govindaraj, a member of the Vidhan Sabha. He said, "4,761 road development works have been undertaken by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in three years. 3,655 works have been completed. The work of 180 km stretch on the main road and the Sub-arterial roads will be completed by the end of this month. The reality, however, is not to enrich it.

But there are still potholes on many of the city's main roads, even after lots of deadlines. For example, patch work of potholes on Mahakavi Kuvempu road have been done twice. The road is still not pothole free even after that. In Malleswaram and in the areas of Vyalikaval, Guttahalli, Javaregowdanagar, Srinagar, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Kalidasa layout, RR Nagar areas the road is still in dilapidated state.

June deadline for white topping

According to BBMP, the tarred roads have five years and the white topping roads have 30 years life. White topping of 69 selected roads of 144.72km in the city has been arranged. The white topping works on 98.97 km of roads have been completed so far. The rest of the works are expected to be completed by the end of June.

In the CBD area, 30.40 km long roads are being developed on a TenderSure model, 26.87 km road work has been completed. Over Rs 1,000 crore is being spent on dredging roads to install drinking water and sewerage pipelines for 110 villages which have joined the BBMP. A total of 875 km of roads will be developed soon, the chief minister said

Road distress: causes listed by BBMP

♦ In the past, roads were built in accordance with the population and vehicle density of the city. The city has quickly become one of the fastest growing and busiest cities in the world.

♦ The density of vehicles moving more than four times the density of the vehicle, depending on the width of the main road and connecting roads.

♦ No permission given or allowed to stop traffic to take up road work. Sometimes work is only done on one side of the road.

♦ Most of the roads are narrow. The road is not only used for vehicular traffic, but many infrastructure services are also using it for other purposes.

♦ Major roads have not been extended from time to time according to need. Roads are often deteriorating due to the dilapidation of various facilities installed by various departments

♦ The road is being worsened when Bescom and KPTCL's electrical cables, power lines and power transformers are newly installed and relocated.

♦ The road is inundated when installing and replacing the water supply and drainage pipes of Bengaluru.

♦ Optical fiber cable (OFC) and other cable or for laying pipes the roafs are being damaged.

♦With continuous downpour of rain and premature rainfall in 2021 the roads got damaged Water supply and drainage pipes are being installed in 110 villages, for which most roads in the outskirts have been cut.



