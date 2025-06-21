  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

49-yr-old makes dramatic comeback from coma

49-yr-old makes dramatic comeback from coma
x
Highlights

Survives rare brain aneurysm rupture

In what doctors are calling a remarkable recovery, a 49-year-old woman who was found unconscious at her home has survived a rare and life-threatening brain aneurysm rupture, thanks to timely intervention and coordinated care at Vasavi Hospital.

The woman was brought to the hospital in a critical condition—unresponsive, with oxygen saturation at a dangerously low 70 per cent, blood pressure at 90/60 mmHg, and frothing at the mouth, likely due to fluid accumulation in the lungs. Initial assessments including ECG, echocardiogram, and chest CT pointed to severe lung involvement. However, a CT scan of the brain revealed subarachnoid haemorrhage, indicating a ruptured aneurysm.

Dr Pratham Byasani, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Vasavi Hospital explained: “Our patient was in shock—either due to a lung infection or a rare condition known as neurogenic shock, caused by a sudden surge of hormones following increased brain pressure.” “Her case was extremely challenging,” said Dr. Byasani. Despite the odds, the patient made a full neurological recovery, surprising even the clinical team. The success, Dr Byasani noted, was due to the combined effort of specialists in neurosurgery, pulmonology, intensive care, internal medicine, and anaesthesia.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick