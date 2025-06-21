49-yr-old makes dramatic comeback from coma

In what doctors are calling a remarkable recovery, a 49-year-old woman who was found unconscious at her home has survived a rare and life-threatening brain aneurysm rupture, thanks to timely intervention and coordinated care at Vasavi Hospital.

The woman was brought to the hospital in a critical condition—unresponsive, with oxygen saturation at a dangerously low 70 per cent, blood pressure at 90/60 mmHg, and frothing at the mouth, likely due to fluid accumulation in the lungs. Initial assessments including ECG, echocardiogram, and chest CT pointed to severe lung involvement. However, a CT scan of the brain revealed subarachnoid haemorrhage, indicating a ruptured aneurysm.

Dr Pratham Byasani, Consultant Neurosurgeon at Vasavi Hospital explained: “Our patient was in shock—either due to a lung infection or a rare condition known as neurogenic shock, caused by a sudden surge of hormones following increased brain pressure.” “Her case was extremely challenging,” said Dr. Byasani. Despite the odds, the patient made a full neurological recovery, surprising even the clinical team. The success, Dr Byasani noted, was due to the combined effort of specialists in neurosurgery, pulmonology, intensive care, internal medicine, and anaesthesia.