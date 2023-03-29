50 women-only Ayushmati clinics opened in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Ayushmati clinics for special health check-up of women have been started in selected 50 primary health centres under Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalike (BBMP) 8 zones.

Health check-up of women is done every day by all specialist doctors for building healthy women, healthy society. Every Monday - Physician, Tuesday - Orthopaedic and Joint Specialist, Wednesday - Surgeon, Thursday - Paediatrician, Friday - Gynaecologist, Saturday - Other (Ear, Nose and Throat, Ophthalmologist, Dermatologist, Psychiatrist) are served.

The women-only clinic offers free consultation, lab tests, medication, wellness activities like yoga and meditation and referral services. Diet and treatment methods are informed through this clinic. Ayushmati Clinics will help provide necessary medical treatment to women in partnership with government doctors and private specialists.

Ayushmati Clinics will be headed by a specialist doctor every day who will provide three hours of service. Physician on Monday, Orthopaedic Specialist on Tuesday, Surgeon on Wednesday, Paediatrician on Thursday, Gynaecologist on Friday, Other Specialists (Ear, Nose, Throat, Skin, Ophthalmology) on Saturday.This will benefit women. This scheme will help women to get medical services easily. Children and senior citizens are also given necessary treatment in the women's clinic. This centre will be open daily from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. BBMP officials informed that necessary doctors and staff arrangements have also been made.

Intimate counselling is also available and advice can be obtained from doctors on menstrual and menstrual hygiene, family welfare plans, non-communicable diseases, reproductive tract infections, sexually transmitted infections, mental health problems, adolescent problems, menopause problems, nutritional deficiencies. Lab tests service and free medicines are available.