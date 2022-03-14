53-year-old case disposed in Lok Adalat

Mysuru: The National Lok Adalat held on Saturday resolved several-year-old cases in the court.

"A 53-year-old case litigated in court over property disputes has been solved," said M L Raghunath, District Principal and Sessions Judge.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday he said, "The 1969 property dispute case has been settled. Forty witnesses and 10 advocates were involved in the case. In this case, a woman witness who was receiving treatment in the hospital participated in a video conference and spoke before U U Lalith, president of the National Legal Services Authority." He explained that the case was special.

More than 54,000 cases were registered in Lok Adalat this year. Of these, 32 divorce cases were compromised, with the husband and wife agreeing to live in harmony.

A 14-year-old case involving divorce has been settled. It was reported that those who had been imprisoned for six months came to a compromise and decided to live as a couple.

"The 53-year-old settled case reflects the importance of Lok Adalat. Understand this, everyone should take part in Adalat and settle their cases. This kind of mutual compromise will ensure peace and order in society.Couples involved in divorce cases can participate in Lok Adalat and reach a compromise. The result will bring peace in life and help to create peace in the family and the future of children" he added.