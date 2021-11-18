72-year-old man buried under debris of collapsed house rescued

Mysuru: A 72-year-old man who was trapped under debris when the roof of his house collapsed following heavy rain at Agrahara here on Wednesday night, was rescued by the fire department and emergency services personnel and shifted him to hospital.



The victim, Ramanatha, an unmarried man, was staying alone when the roof of the house collapsed.

In another incident, two shops near St Joseph's Cathedral (St Philomena's Church) in Lashkar Mohalla here also collapsed due to incessant rain. No one was there in the house at the time of the incident.

Another house on Agrahara 4th cross street collapsed and there were no casualties. The residents had moved to another place temporarily when the mishap occurred. The Abhaya rescue team of Mysuru City Corporation arrived at the spot and barricaded the surroundings.

Meanwhile, the parking area at the premises of Sri Rangacharlu Memorial Town Hall was completely submerged under water. Several roads were flooded across the city and more than 12 houses were damaged.