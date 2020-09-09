7,866 Covid-19 cases and 146 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka on Tuesday reported 7,866 COVID-19 cases and 146 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 4,12,190 and the death toll to 6,680.

The day also saw 7,803 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 7,866 fresh cases reported, 3,102 were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of September 8 evening, cumulatively 4,12,190 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 6,680 deaths and 3,08,573 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said that out of 96,918 active cases, 96,134 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 784 are in Intensive Care Units.

Fifty five out of total 146 deaths were from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (11), Dharwad (8), Udupi (7), Ballari, Koppal, Shivamogga and Tumakuru (6 each), Hassan (5), Haveri, Mandya and Uttara Kannada (4 each) and Dakshina Kannada (3).

Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Kolar, Raichur, Vijyapura and Yadgir reported two deaths each and Bengaluru Rural, Bidar and Ramanagara (one each).

Most of the deceased either had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI), the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban topped the districts where new cases were reported with 3,102 infections, followed by Ballari 404, Dakshina Kannada 374, Mysuru 337, Dharwad 318, Mandya 273, Koppal 269, Udupi 250, Davangere 240, Belagavi 230 and then the rest

Bengaluru urban district was again on top in positive cases with a total of 1,53,625 infections, followed by Ballari 24,470 and Mysuru 22,638.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban headed the list with 1,10,972 discharges, followed by Ballari 19,710 and Mysuru 15,434.

A total of 34,61,119 samples have been tested so far, out of which 67,443 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Among the samples tested today, 38,291 were Rapid Antigen tests.