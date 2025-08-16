79th Independence Day celebrated at Hubballi Idgah Maidan

Hubballi: The 79th Independence Day celebrations were held today at the historic Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, organised by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC). The event began with HDMC Commissioner Rudresh Ghali hoisting the national flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem. MLA Mahesh Tenginkai paid floral tributes to portraits of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, honouring their contributions to the nation’s freedom and democratic values.

In keeping with the day’s spirit, a separate tribute was organised at Sangolli Rayanna Circle to mark the birth anniversary of the legendary freedom fighter. Tenginkai, accompanied by Commissioner Ghali, garlanded the statue of Rayanna, acknowledging his valiant role in resisting British colonial rule. The celebrations drew participation from HDMC Mayor, corporators, senior officials, and a large number of citizens. The tricolour fluttered proudly against the backdrop of patriotic songs and cultural performances that reflected the spirit of unity and national pride.

Security arrangements were in place at the Idgah Maidan, which has historically been a focal point for civic and public events in Hubballi. This year’s event carried added significance as it came amid various commemorative activities for local and national freedom fighters. Speakers at the event emphasised the importance of safeguarding the hard-won independence, promoting harmony, and encouraging civic responsibility. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks from municipal officials, followed by community interaction sessions.