97-year-old becomes first to be vaccinated in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As COVID-19 vaccination drive in Bengaluru on Monday was initially marred by delays due to some reasons, a 97-year-old man named Ramaswami Parthasarathy, became the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Bengaluru as the drive for inoculating the general public.



After the vaccination drive since January 16 covered health workers and frontline workers, this phase of vaccination is for citizens above 60 years of age as well as citizens above 45 years of age with comorbidities. While there was a delayed start in some places, other hospitals have decided to start the drive only on Tuesday or Wednesday.

A statement released by the Manipal Hospitals, Bengaluru says "Mr. Ramaswami Parthasarathy, a 97-year-old Bengaluru resident was the first person to be inoculated in Manipal Hospitals today. Sharing his thoughts about vaccination, "People should not worry about getting vaccinated as we are in the hands of competent people. One must think of the long-term, rather than short term for the future. People should be grateful about the vaccination rather than being afraid of it. I took the vaccination today and did not feel any pain while taking the injection. I feel completely fine right now." Mr Parthasarathy has blood pressure and he was retained in Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road for the recommended observation period, post which he was sent home".

According to the reports, the vaccination drive is scheduled to be held four days per week — Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday — in government facilities, and on all working days in private hospitals, with up to 200 vaccines being administered per session site. Facilities for on-site registration will be made available after a few days.

"We at Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road started the vaccination drive on Monday from 1 PM. The registrations for the vaccination can be completed online through the CoWIN app, and people at the age group of 60 years can directly walk-in for the vaccination. Senior citizens at Bengaluru have started getting the vaccination at Manipal Hospitals today. We are cooperating with the Government and abiding by the standard procedures and protocols for the vaccination drive" says Dr Manish Rai, Hospital Director, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road.

Some private hospitals said that even though they have received vaccines they are yet to be given access by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. As reported earlier, private hospitals will charge Rs 250 for the vaccination process while it will be free in government hospitals during this phase.