9th Grader organises the 17th National Premier Chess Championship for the Visually Challenged

The 17th National Premier Chess Championship for the visually challenged, organised by 9th grade student at Stonehill International School, Aryan Surya, was inaugurated on the 20th of December at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bangalore.

Bengaluru: The 17th National Premier Chess Championship for the visually challenged, organised by 9th grade student at Stonehill International School, Aryan Surya, was inaugurated on the 20th of December at the Padukone Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bangalore. The event was sponsored by Stonehill International School.

Among the prominent chief guests present were Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Kannada Film Producer; Dr.Charudatta Jadhav, Head, Accessibility Center of Excellence, Tata Consultancy Services; Dinesh Kumar, Retd. Wing Commander, Indian Air Force; Jayashree Kumar, Founder, Sneha Counselling Centre and Shivananda B S, International Chess Master and Grand Norm holder.

"Stonehill International School is honoured to support an event that champions inclusivity and celebrates the extraordinary abilities of the visually challenged. Aryan’s leadership skills and dedication are an inspiration to us all," stated Rishika Ganapathy, Head of Admissions and Marketing, Stonehill International School.

The championship not only highlighted the incredible skills of its participants but also underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in creating platforms that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

