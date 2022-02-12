A Housewife And Her Friends Were Cheated Out Of Rs 88 Lakh By Fraudsters In Bengaluru

According to authorities, two fraudsters allegedly defrauded a housewife and her friends from Subramanyanagar of Rs 88 lakh under the guise of arranging a loan or investment of Rs 50 crore for her friend's business.

As per police, the 36-year-old woman came throughout the contact numbers of the suspects while searching for agents who enable loans, and they convinced to arrange a loan or investments worth Rs 50 crore for the business of her friends, Manikantan Kuttat and Manjunath Kumar, both of Hubbali.

The suspects, recognised as Rahul Tiwari and Prashant Kumar as both Bengaluru natives, visited the victim in March 2021 at a city-based hotel.

Tiwari and Kumar offered to secure a Rs 50 crore business loan or investment. The woman was cited as after scanning our business paperwork, they estimated that it would charge them Rs 95 lakh in processing costs, and that we should pay Rs 10 lakh.

On March 25, Manikantan deposited Rs 10 lakh to Kumar's bank account. On April 5, he sent the suspects Rs 65 lakh in two instalments. They handed the couple a total of Rs 88 lakh. She went on to say that Manikantan and others are blaming her for capturing them in the racket. The police have initiated an inquiry to apprehend the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, In a separate case, police detained two scammers in the state capital for allegedly defrauding a couple of Rs 78.8 lakh after promising high returns in the rice-pulling industry. Vignesh BA (37), a resident of Nagarabhavi, and Nagaraj C (45), a resident of Mulbagal in Kolar district, were the accused. The conmen demanded Rs 1 crore from the victims in exchange for the business licence, promising to reimburse Rs 5 crore. According to the Times of India, two additional suspects in the matter are still at escape.