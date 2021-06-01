A Karnataka Auto Driver Offers Free Rides To Covid Patients When Her Mother Tests Positive

BV Prashanth, An auto driver from Kodagu, in Karnataka came forward and took the responsibility of transporting residents who had tested positive for the virus in the pandemic. He has so far assisted in the transport of 55 COVID patients and will continue to do so till the lockdown is lifted.



Prashanth, a resident of Suntikoppa, has become a COVID warrior. Parvathy (65), his mother, was diagnosed with COVID-19 about a month ago. Her health was critical, and she was sent to the COVID Hospital in Madikeri, where she was placed on a ventilator. After a successful treatment, she returned to her home. Prashanth saw the helplessness of many COVID sufferers during the pandemic. He had witnessed a lot of people deteriorating their situations as not being able to reach hospitals in the essential time. Many COVID patients, he noted, were hampered by the lack of transportation options.

A school teacher and her entire family, who live close to his home, also tested positive for COVID. No one offered to drive them to the COVID Hospital in Madikeri, which is about 15 kilometers distant. Prashanth recalls that he took the risk and dropped them off at the hospital. After that, he shared his phone number with WhatsApp groups and began his service on April 30.

He asked permission from the panchayat and obtained the ID card and the pass required to run the auto during the curfew in the pandemic.

He also mentioned the people whom he had carried to the hospital and lost their lives due to the disease.

Jeevan, a doctor at Suntikoppa Hospital, gives Prashanth personal protective equipment (PPE) to safeguard his safety. Sunil, a panchayat member, Rakesh, a social worker, and members of the Suntikoppa Rakshana Vedike are also supporting the project by assisting with fuel arrangements.

His initiative also includes an HIV-positive pregnant woman whom he had carried to the Madikeri Hospital. He says his work brings him great pleasure. At first, his family was concerned about his safety. However, they are now proud of her accomplishments.



