A Year of Pain Ends: Successful Advanced Knee Replacement Gives 48-Year-Old Man a New Life

Bengaluru: Maiya Multispeciality Hospital successfully restored mobility and quality of life for 48-year-old Narayanappa N, who had been suffering from severe left knee pain, swelling, and instability for nearly a year. His condition progressively worsened to the point where he was unable to walk independently, severely limiting his daily activities and emotional well-being.

Over the past year, Narayanappa had multiple consultations and hospital visits for the same persistent complaints. Despite seeking medical help several times, he did not experience any significant improvement, leaving him dissatisfied and increasingly distressed. His ongoing pain and inability to walk remained unresolved until he arrived at Maiya Multispeciality Hospital.

A thorough clinical assessment by the orthopaedic team at the hospital led to a definitive diagnosis of advanced left knee osteoarthritis with instability — a complex and progressive condition requiring highly specialised planning. Given the extent of joint damage, chronic instability, and prolonged functional impairment, the team recommended a Left Total Knee Replacement using a stem implant. This advanced approach was carefully chosen to provide enhanced stability, long-term durability, and better functional outcomes.

The surgery was performed on 11 December 2025 by Dr. Manohar Rao H R, Orthopaedic Surgeon at Maiya Multispeciality Hospital. The procedure was executed seamlessly, achieving excellent joint alignment, stability, and functional balance.

Speaking about the case, Dr. Manohar Rao said: “Mr. Narayanappa’s knee joint had undergone significant degeneration and instability, which required thoughtful surgical planning. A stemmed knee replacement was the most effective option to provide long-term stability and pain relief. Our goal was not just to treat the disease, but to restore his confidence, mobility, and quality of life.”

Post-surgery, Narayanappa showed remarkable recovery. With the dedicated support of the nursing team, physiotherapists, anaesthesia team, and ward staff, he was able to stand and walk comfortably — something he had been unable to do for more than a year. The coordinated, multidisciplinary care played a pivotal role in ensuring his quick and smooth rehabilitation.

Expressing his happiness, Narayanappa shared: “For almost a year, I lived with constant pain and fear of not being able to walk again. After the surgery, I could stand and walk without pain. It feels like I have got my life back. I am extremely grateful to Dr. Manohar Rao and the entire team at Maiya Hospital for giving me this second chance.”

Maiya Multispeciality Hospital continues to lead with patient-centred, outcome-driven orthopaedic care, offering advanced surgical solutions that transform lives and restore hope.