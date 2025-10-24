AAI to submit report on second intl’ airport soon: Minister

Bengaluru: Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil on Thursday said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) expert team, which recently examined potential sites for Bengaluru’s second international airport, is expected to submit its report within the next two to three days. Once the report is received, it will be discussed in the Cabinet before taking a final decision, he added. In a statement, the Minister said there is a possibility that the AAI team may recommend both sites it inspected.

However, he pointed out that airport construction companies would also evaluate the financial feasibility of the proposed locations. “It’s not that they will build the airport wherever the government allots land,” Patil clarified. He further explained that the government has initiated the process, keeping in mind the clause that prohibits the establishment of another international airport within a 150 km radius of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) until 2033.

“If we begin the groundwork now, the second international airport will be ready by then. A project of this scale typically takes a minimum of five to six years to complete,” he noted.

Currently, only two cities in India—New Delhi (Noida) and Mumbai (Navi Mumbai)—have two international airports, according to him. “We will also consult with the companies involved in developing those airports,” the minister said, adding the government is aware of Tamil Nadu’s plans to construct an airport in Hosur near the Karnataka border.

On the proposed location, he said that MLAs from North Karnataka have suggested Tumakuru as a suitable site, while some others have recommended South Bengaluru.