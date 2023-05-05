Aam Aadmi Party button is your future button on EVM machine - Prithvi Reddy

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party State President Prithvi Reddy and Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Dr. Ashwin Mahesh released the manifesto for the upcoming General Elections at Aam Aadmi Party's state office.



Speaking to the reporters, Prithvi Reddy said that the manifesto was prepared after meeting thousands of people and taking their opinions and we are thankful for the work done by the Chairman of the Manifesto Committee, Dr. Ashwin Mahesh and his team.

Prithvi Reddy said, "In the past, many parties used to make fun of the many promises we had made. Now the same parties are standing in a queue and copying the same promises we gave and giving guarantees to the people. We are not sad because of this. We are happy that at last all the parties are coming our way," said Prithvi Reddy.

Prithvi Reddy expressed his opinion that "As the election date is approaching it is a shame that politicians have asked for the confirmation of caste-religion conflict under the pretext of banning organizations. What really needs to be banned are these three JCB parties, which are mired in illegality, injustice and corruption."

"In our manifesto our aim is to change the bad situation of having to migrate from Chamarajanagar to Bidar for wage work or in search of ITBT job to Bangalore. In our manifesto we have shown the district wise details of which type of industries should be set up in which district. Our goal is that all the districts of Karnataka should have all round development. The JCB parties talk a lot about development of youth, women, farmers, labourers. But none of them have the courage to give tickets to anyone representing these classes," he opined.

He said, "For the first time in this election, Aam Aadmi Party has given tickets to 27 farmers who are still into agriculture, 18 women, ex-conductor and auto drivers. And we have given tickets to youths under the age of 30 and 90 people under the age of 45. Like other parties, we have given tickets. Unlike other parties, no calculation is made on the basis of caste or religion."

"The party is giving the voters of the state an opportunity to change the future of Karnataka state after the release of this manifesto. On the polling day, May 10th, there will be a button on your EVM machine that will decide your future. That future button is the Aam Aadmi Party button, to cast your vote," Prithvi Reddy called on the voters.

Ashwin Mahesh, chairman of Manifesto Committee said that without giving more funding to the education and health sector, all-round development of any kind of state is not possible.