AAP demands probe against Minister for illegal drone survey

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party state media convener Jagdish V Sadam demanded a proper probe against Revenue Minister R Ashoka in connection with the allegations levelled by IPS officer Roopa Moudgil that there were irregularities in the drone survey.

Speaking to the media, Jagadish V Sadam said, "Irregularity has taken place in the drone survey project of Rs 423 crore approved by the cabinet. They are making tender guidelines as they want and giving tenders to whomever, they want. The area of 5000 square kilometers has been reduced to 1000 square kilometers. The contract has been converted into a piecemeal contract and tenders of Rs 1.5 crore has been made as Rs 8 crore. The rule about drawing the attention of the Finance Department has been thrown into the air. Considering the allegations made by IPS officer Rupa Moudgil, it is suspected that a huge amount of kickback has been received. There should be a proper investigation into the role of Minister R Ashok, IAS officers Rohini Sindhuri and Maunish Moudgil," he demanded.

"Mounish, while preparing to call for tenders in the second phase for drone survey has changed the guidelines to help an organization called Aarav. This firm was a subcontractor to the firms that were the contractors for the earlier contracts. It is illegal to make tender guidelines such that the important organisations cannot get tender. Jagadish V Sadam demanded that the tender process should be canceled immediately and a comprehensive investigation should be conducted immediately after Rupa Moudgil, who is Mounish's wife, disclosed this matter", demands Jagdish V Sadam.