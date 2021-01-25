AAP gears up for upcoming elections in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party is gearing up for the upcoming Taluk Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat and BBMP elections in Karnataka. After the victory of various AAP supported candidates in gram panchayat elections, the party is expecting to win seats in the Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections as well.

AAP has opened offices in every constituency, ward and booth level for the upcoming BBMP elections. Meetings with citizens are being conducted at the booth level and people are expressing confidence in the Aam Aadmi Party.

Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said, "In 2011-12, there was a strong movement in the country for the Jan Lokpal Bill to be implemented. At that time, I participated in the "India Against Corruption" movement in Karnataka.

I was very proud of the Lokayukta in Karnataka and the efficiency with which it was managed by Santosh Hegde. I really believed that this kind of Lokayukta is needed in the entire country. But the situation in Karnataka today is really heart wrenching. Former CM Siddaramaiah diluted Lokayukta and laid the foundation of all the corruption that we see in Karnataka today.

Yediyurappa, who assured that he would bring back Lokayukta within 24 hours of coming into power, is instead misusing Lokayukta today to remove all the land scam and denotification charges against him."

Singh remarked that at a time when the opposition parties have relinquished their responsibilities are sitting quiet even though the incumbent CM BS Yediyurappa is accused of misusing Lokayukta, AAP is the only party which is working strongly as opposition in Karnataka.

"Even during the corona pandemic time, the state BJP government has been hindering the general public by raising all prices including electricity and property taxes. The state BJP government is postponing the BBMP election and is indulged in dividing the wards according to their convenience and looting the citizens of Bengaluru," he added stating that JDS, which has supported anti-farmer laws, including 79A and B in the assembly should be ashamed to claim themselves as a pro farmer party.

Addressing the press conference Singh lashed out at the Yediyurappa led government saying, "In the recent verdict from the High Court on December 22nd and 27th, it was directed that B S Yediyurappa should face an investigation in the Devarabisanahalli and Bellandur denotification cases. But it is shameful that Yediyurappa misused his powers and got a B report filed from the Lokayukta."

He accused that the CM is helping the opposition party leaders in scams which is why they are silent. "The opposition is also quiet as Yediyurappa has been helping them in various cases like Kumarswamy's Mattadahalli denotification scam, jantakal minig scam, Siddaramaiah's redo scam, D K Shivakumar's Beniganahalli denotification scam and many more.

As a result, the BJP is only in power in Karnataka and the JDS and the Congress are allies in the state government-run scam, money laundering and treason. He also accused the three parties for co-operating huge corruption in Karnataka," Singh added. He also added that the state needs to get rid of JCB (Janata Dal, Congress and BJP)