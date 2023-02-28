AAP protests in front of BJP office condemning Sisodia's arrest

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party workers protested against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in front of the BJP state office in Bengaluru and shouted slogans against the central government.

Speaking during the protest, AamAadmi Party state president Prithvi Reddy said, "The BJP leaders tried to divide the Delhi AamAadmi Party and merge it with the BJP. But this attempt failed due to the commitment of AamAadmi Party leaders. Frustrated by this, the BJP is using its power as an intimidation tactic to harass AAP leaders. There is nothing wrong with Delhi's excise policy. The new excise policy is yet to be implemented in Delhi and the same policy is in force in many states. However, it is condemnable that the central government is targeting Sisodia.

"Although central government investigators have been targeting Sisodia for nearly a year, not a shred of evidence has been found to substantiate the allegations. No cash or any illegal documents has been found. Realizing that it is only the AamAadmi Party that has the power to face the BJP and since the BJP is unable to confornt us politically, it is misusing its powers to create trouble like this. We are not only ready for the arrest, but we are also ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of the country and the people," said Prithvi Reddy.

State Working President of AamAadmi Party Mohan Dasari said, "AamAadmi Party is flourishing all over the country including Karnataka. BJP cannot tolerate people being in favor of AAP. Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Government through the CBI, fearing that he might question the plight of government schools here when he comes to campaign for the Karnataka elections. Many foreign countries have also appreciated the revolution in the education brought in by the AamAadmi Party in Delhi's government schools. But the BJP cannot tolerate this. Manish Sisodia as the education minister has built 25,000 state-of-the-art school rooms and laid a solid foundation for the future of around 20 lakh students. It is reprehensible that the BJP is doing such a low-level strategy against people like Manish Sisodia.," he said. AamAadmi Party leaders like K Mathai, Brijesh Kalappa, Suresh Rathore, Jagdish V Sadam, Suman Prashant, Rajendra Kumar, Mohan, Kirtan Kumar, Shashavalli, Manjunath, Prakash Bellamkonda and other leaders and many activists participated.