AATA brings Tulu culture to New York

Mangaluru/New York: The All America Tulu Association (AATA) or Akhila Americoda Tuluvere Angana, representing Tuluvas across the USA and Canada, showcased the rich heritage of Tulu culture at the ‘Modi & US Progress Together’ event held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

This grand celebration, organised by the Indian American Community US (IACU), was graced by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and was broadcasted live on over 200 major news channels worldwide, reaching a global audience.

AATA, serving as one of the welcoming partners, played a significant role in the event, which drew a crowd of more than 13,500 Indian Americans from 40 North American states. The organisation presented a stunning performance that fused traditional Yakshagana, Yakshanruthya, and tiger dance (Pili Nalike) forms, leaving an indelible mark on the audience. The performance stood out as one of the top 15 chosen from nearly 600 participating organisations and over 160 dance schools.

Patla Sathish Shetty and Raviraj Shetty Odiyur enchanted attendees with their rendition of the Tulu Yakshagana song “Taani Tandana,” composed by AATA President Shreevalli Rai Martell. The dance choreography was expertly executed by Preethi U Shetty from Florida (Yakshagana), Amulya Deepak from North Carolina (Yakshanruthya), and Dr. Ashwini Kamath from New Jersey (Pili dance). These artists, along with many others, successfully brought Tulu culture to life, even sharing the stage with Prime Minister Modi – a proud moment for the AATA community.

The performers, drawn from various corners of the United States and Canada, rehearsed and coordinated the performance within just 19 days. Key Yakshagana performers included Preethi U Shetty (Florida), Ram Kanchan (New York), and Umesh Asaigoli (North Carolina).

Meanwhile, the Yakshanruthya dance was brought to life by a talented group of ladies from Boston, including Puja Shetty, Shailashree Sherigar, Lakshmi Puranik, and others. The dynamic Pili dance featured tigers like Harish Baliga (New York), Dr. Ashwini Kamath (Pennsylvania), Shomith Kini (New Jersey), and more. The live Chende by Rajesh Pai Kalsanka (Boston) and Taase by Shreevalli Rai Martell added authenticity to the performance.

The logistics and hospitality extended by Sudha Kanchan, Ram Kanchan, Shilpa Shetty, Ajith Shetty, and many other AATA members and supporters played a crucial role in the seamless execution of the event. Additionally, members of the Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation, led by Patla Sathish Shetty and Prof. M L Samaga, offered valuable guidance.

The collective efforts of the AATA executive committee, board of directors, ambassadors, advisory council, and dedicated members made this representation of Tulu culture on an international stage a remarkable success.

This event not only provided a platform to showcase the beauty of Tulunadu traditions but also strengthened cultural ties among the Indian diaspora, marking a proud chapter for AATA and Tuluvas worldwide.