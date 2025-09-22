Absconding accused arrested,remanded to judicial custody

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru East Police have arrested an accused who had been absconding for over a year despite multiple warrants issued by the court in connection with a 2016 criminal case.

The accused, identified as Hanif alias Abdul Hanif, son of Andunya, a resident of OM Villa, Valapel House, near Peravada petrol pump, Kumble, Kasaragod district, Kerala, was wanted in Crime No. 135/2016 of Mangaluru East Police Station. The case was registered under Sections 323, 324, 354 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is pending trial before the Sixth JMFC Court, Mangaluru (CC No. 1059/2018).

According to police, the court had issued non-bailable warrants against the accused on nine different occasions over the past year. However, Hanif failed to appear before the court, thereby violating the bail conditions. Taking note of this, proceedings were initiated under Section 269 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Following continuous efforts, warrant staff of Mangaluru East Police Station—ASI Machendranath Jogi and Head Constable Narappa K.B. (HC 865)—tracked down and arrested the accused in Kumble, Kasaragod district of Kerala.

The arrested accused was produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him to judicial custody for four days. Police sources said further proceedings are underway in accordance with court directions.