Action against Vokkaliga seer, not against Muslim leader: Ashoka questions Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: Opposition leader in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka, on Friday criticised the state government, questioning why action was taken against a Vokkaliga seer who demanded disenfranchisement of Muslims, while no action was taken against a Muslim leader who disrespected the judiciary.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, he said, “The government quickly took action against Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami, the pontiff of the Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Math, for expressing his anguish over Waqf land encroachment.”

“However, despite Maulana Abu Talib Rahmani of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board openly stating that he disrespects Parliament and the judiciary, no action has been taken against him,” he claimed.

Rahmani had stated during a meeting in Bengaluru, organised to challenge the central government's proposed Waqf Bill, "We will not beg before courts. If the Parliament is yours, the streets are ours?"

Referring to Shivakumar’s statement issued after the cooker blast incident in 2022 in Mangaluru city, Ashoka claimed, “This shows Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s bias in favour of the 'cooker brothers,' as he refuses to act against them.”

Ashoka stressed that his support for the Vokkaliga seer is unwavering.

"Dy CM Shivakumar swings between favouring Muslims and Vokkaligas as per his convenience. Home Minister G. Parameshwara is reportedly upset over Dy CM Shivakumar’s comments on the Chief Minister's position and power sharing," he remarked.

Vokkaliga seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swami had proposed disenfranchisement of Muslims and later regretted his statement. The Karnataka government has filed an FIR against the seer and issued a notice summoning him for questioning. The BJP had warned that if the seer is troubled, the government will face consequences.

Ashoka also criticised the state government and accused it of showing double standards.

He claimed, "The person who vandalised the statue of the revered seer late Shivakumara Swamiji in Bengaluru could also be considered a ‘brother' by the Congress. If this is the state of affairs, one wonders about the plight of Hindus.”

“While Muslim leaders say they don’t trust the judiciary, Congress leaders hold up Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution as a show. Law and order in the state have completely deteriorated," he alleged.

Ashoka also lashed out at the state of Bengaluru’s infrastructure, calling it the "city of potholes."

"There is not a single road in the city without potholes. BBMP commissioners claim they have filled lakhs of potholes, only to later report a different count again. Congress should disclose how much funding BBMP has received under the Brand Bengaluru project, instead of just harping on 'our taxes, our rights' slogan and targeting the central government. Each Assembly constituency in Bengaluru should receive Rs 100 crore in funding," he demanded.