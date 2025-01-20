Action if Kantara team violates conditions: Eshwar Khandre

Bengaluru : The Kantara Chapter 1 film team, which is shooting in Gavibetta and surrounding areas of Herur village near Shanbari Santhe in Sakleshpur taluk of Yasalur zone of Hassan district, will be banned from shooting and action will be taken if the conditions are violated, said Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre.

Responding to a question from reporters at the Vidhana Soudha today, he said that the Hombale Films film team had sought permission to shoot Kantara Chapter 1 for 23 days in the Gomala land on the edge of Gavibetta and the surrounding protected forest. He said that the Hassan Deputy Conservator of Forests has given conditional permission for this.

However, it is reported in the media that the Kantara team is using explosives during the shoot, which is disturbing the wildlife. As soon as I came to know about the matter, I have instructed the officials and have asked them to visit the place today and inspect it. He said that if the film crew violates the conditions and causes any damage to wildlife or flora, he has instructed them to immediately stop the shoot and take action.

Meanwhile, Canara Bank, which has purchased land from HMT, has given a lease to the Toxic film crew, and an FIR has been filed against all three institutions. The case is in court. The high court has issued a stay order and has instructed them to take action to clear it, he said.