Actor Vijay Raghavendra's wife Spandana passes away due to heart attack

Bengaluru: Sandalwood actor Vijay Raghavendra wife Spandana Vijay Raghavendra passed away due to a heart attack. It is learned that she died of a heart attack when she was out with her friends and family.

This news is shocking to the entire Kannada film industry. Spandana, the daughter of retired police officer Shivaram, was married to Vijay Raghavendra on August 26, 2007. The tragedy happened just 19 days before their 16th wedding anniversary. Spandana acted in a guest role in Apoorva movie which was released in 2016. The couple has a son named Shaurya. Spandana's brother Rakshit Shivaram had recently contested from Belthangadi assembly constituency. Then Spandana campaigned for his brother.

This incident took place in Thailand yesterday evening while returning to the room after shopping. The deceased, who suffered a heart attack, was immediately admitted to a local hospital. It is learned that the doctors declared her dead while being taken to the hospital.

Vijaya Raghavendra's family has informed that the mortal remains of Spandana Vijaya Raghavendra will be brought to Bengaluru tomorrow. Spandana left for Bangkok three days ago. She died in hospital yesterday of a heart attack in Bangkok. It is said that she had a low BP and heart attack. As soon as the matter came to light, Vijaya Raghavendra's family moved to Bangkok.



Speaking to media, Vijay's brother actor Srii Murali said, "I spoke to Vijay over a call, he said after his shoot he joined my sisiter in law in Bangkok who was with her cousins. Morning when Vijay woke up, he got to know about this incident. Rest of the details will be shared tomorrow. As of now only this much of information I have received."

Vijaya Raghavendra-Spandana fell in love with each other and got married. Not only that, even after marriage, the two were like best friends. First he met Spandana at a coffee day in Malleswaram. Vijaya Raghavendra fell in love at first sight. He starts talking casually as soon as he sees her. After this, Vijaya Raghavendra and Spandana met again in 2007 at a coffee day in Seshadripuram.

After meeting for the second time, he decides to do something and confess his love to her, and within a few days, he confesses his love to Spandana. Spandana also accepts Vijay Raghavendra's love proposal, and then Vijay Raghavendra learns that Spandana is the daughter of BK Shivaram, whose father was an ACP. An officer who made a good name in Karnataka. BK Sivaram and Channegowda had a good relationship and on this occasion they were looking for a boy and a girl for marriage in their house. In that case, their families who knew about their love had agreed to their marriage.