Actress lodges complaint against husband, father-in-law for ‘fraud’

Mysuru: Former Sandalwood actress Chaitra Pothraj has lodged a complaint at the Jayalakshmipuram police against her husband Balaji Pothraj, father-in-law M K Pothraj and branch manager of South Indian Bank, Jayalakshmipuram, Mysuru, alleging that they forged her signature to take a gold loan.

In her complaint, she has accused them of fraudulent transactions inher bank account, forgery of signature and renewal of gold loanwithout her consent.She has also accused them of breach of trust andissuing life threat.

Chaitra alleged that her husband and father-in-law forged her signature in connivance with the branch manager to take Rs 13 lakh as gold loan.She recently visited the bank after a gap of several years to take a bank statement when she learnt about the 'fraud'.

"My husband and his father didn't inform me about the loan. Hence, action must be taken against them," she said in her complaint.

In 2018, Chaitra had knocked the door of police allegingdomestic violence against her by her husband and father-in-law. Following the complaint, J L Puram policehave filed an FIR and booked a case under IPC sections 468, 406, 409,420, 506, 34 against the two.

Chythrra and Balaji got married in 2006 and the couple has twochildren. While she lives at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru, her husband lives at Jayalakshmipuram in Mysuru.