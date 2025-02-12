Adani and DRDO unveil Counter-Drone System

Bengaluru: Adani Defence and Aerospace in collaboration with DRDO unveiled India's Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System at Aero India here on Tuesday. Dr B K Das, Director General (Electronics & Communication System) of DRDO launched the platform in the presence of defence experts, and industry partners.

According to the company, this state-of-the-art system marks a significant step in enhancing India's defence preparedness against evolving aerial threats. With the increasing use of drones in modern warfare for both reconnaissance and offensive operations, the need for a robust anti-drone mechanism has become imperative.

"The Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System ensures long-range protection, agility, and precision, making it a formidable asset for modern defence forces. It offers seamless protection through advanced sensor capabilities, including automatic detection, classification, and neutralisation of drones," it said in a statement. According to the statement, Integrated onto a single 4x4 vehicle, the system provides a highly mobile, agile, reliable, and self-sufficient counter-drone solution. It features a high-energy laser system for precise drone neutralization, a 7.62 mm gun for aerial threat engagement, and advanced radar, SIGINT, electro-optical sensors, and jammers for real-time target acquisition, tracking, and neutralisation within a range of 10 km.