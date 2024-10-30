Live
- The impact of industry 4.0 on engineering jobs
- Hetmyer returns as West Indies name ODI squad for England series
- Over 14 million people displaced by conflict in Sudan
- ‘Kanguva’ Editor Nishadh Yusuf Passes Away at 43 in Kochi
- Govt launches WAFX WAVES VFX Challenge to promote visual effects artists
- Ullas Programme: Turn 20,000 unlettered people into educators
- Indian stock market opens in red; selling seen in PSU bank, pharma sectors
- Progress For Humanity: Hyundai and Red Bull Tlang Ryan Concludes
- Elderly couple dies in house fire mishap
- Systems went for a toss in YSRCP’s tenure: Kollu
Just In
Advisory for bursting firecrackers from doctors, Minto Hospital prepares to treat patients
Bengaluru: With only two days left for Diwali festival, the buying spree of firecrackers in Bangalore is on a high. Firecracker stalls have opened in...
Bengaluru: With only two days left for Diwali festival, the buying spree of firecrackers in Bangalore is on a high. Firecracker stalls have opened in 456 grounds of Bangalore and people are flocking to buy firecrackers. In the meantime, ophthalmologists at Bangalore's Minto Hospital have said that extreme caution is important while bursting firecrackers.
Every year during Diwali in Bangalore, the cases of eye injuries during bursting of firecrackers are increasing, and in this background, preparations have been made for treatment at Minto Hospital this year.
Minto Hospital is fully prepared to treat firecracker injuries and is ready to provide 24/7 services during the festival. The hospital is ready to treat eye injuries caused by mishaps while burning firecrackers during celebrations. A separate ward has been opened at Minto Hospital for children who come for treatment after being injured by firecrackers. Preparations for emergency treatment have also been made. Sufficient medicines and eye drops are stored in all the wards.
Statistics show that the number of hospitalizations of firecracker victims is increasing year by year. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the staff of Minto Hospital will work without taking leave on Diwali. Around 7 male and 7 female beds and a separate bed for children have been reserved for treatment of firecracker injured. Eight emergency wards are also earmarked. Arrangements have also been made for emergency surgery.
Minto Hospital has also opened an emergency helpline number for fireworks related accidents and injuries. In case of emergencies 9481740137 and 08026707176 can be called on these numbers.
This time, the state government has also taken many measures to prevent fireworks related accidents. Strict precautions have been taken to prevent fire accidents. According to the rules, firecracker stalls have been opened and permission has been given only for the sale of green firecrackers.