Advisory for bursting firecrackers from doctors, Minto Hospital prepares to treat patients

Bengaluru: With only two days left for Diwali festival, the buying spree of firecrackers in Bangalore is on a high. Firecracker stalls have opened in 456 grounds of Bangalore and people are flocking to buy firecrackers. In the meantime, ophthalmologists at Bangalore's Minto Hospital have said that extreme caution is important while bursting firecrackers.

Every year during Diwali in Bangalore, the cases of eye injuries during bursting of firecrackers are increasing, and in this background, preparations have been made for treatment at Minto Hospital this year.

Minto Hospital is fully prepared to treat firecracker injuries and is ready to provide 24/7 services during the festival. The hospital is ready to treat eye injuries caused by mishaps while burning firecrackers during celebrations. A separate ward has been opened at Minto Hospital for children who come for treatment after being injured by firecrackers. Preparations for emergency treatment have also been made. Sufficient medicines and eye drops are stored in all the wards.

Statistics show that the number of hospitalizations of firecracker victims is increasing year by year. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the staff of Minto Hospital will work without taking leave on Diwali. Around 7 male and 7 female beds and a separate bed for children have been reserved for treatment of firecracker injured. Eight emergency wards are also earmarked. Arrangements have also been made for emergency surgery.

Minto Hospital has also opened an emergency helpline number for fireworks related accidents and injuries. In case of emergencies 9481740137 and 08026707176 can be called on these numbers.

This time, the state government has also taken many measures to prevent fireworks related accidents. Strict precautions have been taken to prevent fire accidents. According to the rules, firecracker stalls have been opened and permission has been given only for the sale of green firecrackers.