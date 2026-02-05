Gaddar Film Awards screenings from tomorrow; gala on March 19

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the screening of films for the Gaddar Film Awards will commence from February 6, while the awards distribution ceremony will be held in a grand manner on March 19.

Recalling that the Gaddar Awards ceremony last year was conducted magnificently and sent a strong message globally, the Deputy CM said the government is committed to organising the event on a larger scale this year as well.

He stated that full autonomy and all necessary support are being extended by the state government to the Film Development Corporation and the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department for successful conduct of the awards.

Bhatti Vikramarka observed that film industries in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have limited scope for further expansion, whereas Hyderabad offers abundant opportunities for film industries across languages to grow and flourish.

He said that if film industries from across the country choose Hyderabad, it would generate large-scale employment opportunities for the youth of Telangana, including technicians, writers and directors. Hyderabad, he added, has the potential to emerge as a global hub for the film market, and the government will prepare a detailed blueprint to achieve this goal.

He pointed out that the previous government neglected film awards for several decades. In contrast, the Praja Government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has revived film awards to encourage the cinema sector, which plays a crucial role in driving social change.

Describing Gaddar as a towering personality, who dedicated his life to society through art, the Deputy CM said Telangana symbolises art, revolution, questioning, sensitivity, love and compassion. He noted that Gaddar took Telangana’s art and culture to the global stage, and to honour his legacy and promote cinema, the government introduced film awards in his name from last year.