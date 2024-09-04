Affordable Indian art show comes to Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Srila Chatterjee’s affordable Indian art show is set to make its debut in Bangalore, offering an exciting and diverse array of art from across the country.Baro Art’s affordable Indian art show will feature a broad spectrum of artistic expressions, from modern contemporary pieces to traditional vintage works. Visitors can look forward to experiencing Prashant Miranda who is a visionary artist and globe-trotter and has been brought up in Bangalore captures life’s beauty through animation, illustration, and painting.

Another artist Vikalp Mishra who is a Mumbai-based artist, designer, and educator presents watercolor artworks highlighting women’s diverse roles and identities. Anita Alvares’ captivating illustrations and urban sketches, Ashish Malakar’s stunning Sholapith sculptures, ornamentation, and indoor lampshades. Additionally, BanooBatliboi’s unique paper art crafted from old books and Dolon Kudu’s masterfully shaped clay pieces, earning her the title “pinch potter,” will be showcased.

Gitanjali Das is a rare female artist in Oriya Pattachitra, paints on silk fabric and on palm leaves, telling stories of gods and goddesses, forests and nature, in exquisitely intricate detail. Additionally, the Leh-based Ladakh Art Palace will showcase authentic Tibetan Buddhist paintings, known as Thangka.

Thangkas are done on either cotton or silk appliqué, mounted on ornate silk textiles, and covered with sheer silk fabric that is folded up when the painting is displayed.

Curated by Srila Chatterjee, the affordable Indian art show aims to break the barriers often associated with the word “art.” The event promises to create a space that brings together a wide variety of styles, ensuring that anyone can connect with an artwork for what it truly is.

“We believe that art should be accessible to everyone,” said Srila Chatterjee, the curator.

“By showcasing a diverse range of styles, we hope to foster an inclusive environment where art lovers and newcomers alike can find something that resonates with them.”

This event offers a rare opportunity to discover and acquire original artworks. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, the show’s eclectic mix ensures there’s something for everyone. Highlights of the show include a wide range of styles and mediums, affordable prices, and the opportunity to support local artists.

Dates:September 13-15

Time:September 13: 2 pm to 7pm

September 14-15:11am to 7pm

Venue:Bangalore International Centre, Domlur