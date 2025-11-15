Agara Lake in Kaggalipura set for major revamp

The scenic Agara Lake (also known as Agara Sarovara) in Kaggalipura is set for a major transformation, with the Karnataka government planning to develop it into a vibrant water-adventure sports destination. The Small Irrigation Department and the Tourism Department have jointly prepared an ambitious proposal aimed at turning the lake into one of Bengaluru’s newest tourist attractions.

Spread across 98 acres, Agara Lake currently features a 2.1–2.3 km walking track around its perimeter. With a depth of 8 to 10 feet, the lake receives rainwater from Koramangala and HSR Layout, functioning as a key waterbody between Koramangala and Challaghatta.

Under the new development plan, the lake will host speed boating, jet skiing, and kayaking. The government will install infrastructure required to run these adventure sports safely. Private operators will be invited to provide equipment and manage facilities, with contracts likely to be offered for a five-year period.

Safety remains a top priority, sources said. The government has sought guidance from professional institutions such as the General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (GETHNAA) and the National Institute of Water Sports (NIWS) to ensure international-standard safety protocols for adventure activities.

In another major initiative, the Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority has approved solar power generation projects at Dodda Bommasandra and Rachenahalli lakes. The Small Irrigation Department aims to utilize the state’s 40,000 lakes as sources of revenue, beginning with a plan to generate 1 MW of electricity, which will eventually be used for lake maintenance.

Thanks to this year’s excellent monsoon, 63 out of 183 lakes within BBMP limits are now full. In April, only three lakes had adequate water. According to current data, Yelahanka zone has the highest number of filled lakes, with 19 lakes reaching full capacity.

The development of Agara Lake is expected to boost tourism, encourage recreational activity, and create a new hub for water sports enthusiasts in Bengaluru.