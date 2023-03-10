AI art festival from March 11 to address climate change

Bengaluru: In order to creatively confront climate change, FutureFantastic, a TechArt festival is all set to be held in India that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and art. BeFantastic (India/Singapore), in collaboration with FutureEverything, conceptualised the festival (UK). Considering the festival's significance in light of the growing Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sectors in the state, the Department of IT/BT, Government of Karnataka, extends its support.

Rangashankara, Bengaluru's theatre venue, will host performances and installations to kick off the festival's opening weekend from March 11 to 12 (11 am to 7 pm). The Infosys Science Foundation will have exhibits and movie screenings in addition. The Bengaluru International Centre (BIC) welcomes FutureFantastic visitors from March 24 - 26 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., hosting panel talks, seminars, performances, and installations. Additionally, the event is getting ready to host itself in the metaverse, totally uniting the virtual and real worlds.

The festival includes curated performances by internationally renowned artists like UK-based digital artist Jake Elwes and Indian contemporary and classical dancer Madhu Natraj, in addition to commissioned works from cooperative fellowship programmes.

You may expect to see artworks like Give me a Sign, in which a childlike AI bot is conversed with using Indian dance mudras (hand gestures), and AsthirGehrayee (Unstable Depth), an audiovisual work that draws inspiration from the ocean and its non-human creatures. The event seeks to raise the bar in stimulating discussion on how AI Art may most effectively contribute to dissecting public debate about environmental challenges and develop into a cutting-edge artistic discipline.