Akasa Air to commence Bengaluru-Mumbai flights from August 19 

Bengaluru: Akasa Air said on Tuesday that it will introduce 28 weekly direct flights between Bengaluru and Mumbai beginning August 19, according to airline officials.

The new carrier will begin commercial flight operations on August 7 with a service between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The airline will begin operations on the Bengaluru-Kochi route on August 13. "With this, Akasa Air will have completed the inaugural phase of its network development across key cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru, making a total of 82 weekly flights available within the first few weeks of its operations," the airline said in a statement. While the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flights would operate 26 times per week.

the Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Mumbai routes would operate 28 times per week, according to the airline. Akasa Air, which uses the airline code QP, will commence commercial operations with two aircrafts on August 7.