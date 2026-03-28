AKSSA members stage massive protest

Kalaburagi: Students across Kalaburagi have launched a major protest led by Kantha Kumar, president of the All Karnataka State Students Association. The large-scale demonstration follows an earlier one held in Dharwad.

A huge protest march proceeded from Jagat Circle in Kalaburagi city all the way to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, with thousands of students actively taking part. Protesters expressed strong anger over alleged malpractices that occurred during the recruitment process for numerous posts in the Karnataka Public Service Commission.

They demanded that authorities conduct a comprehensive investigation into the entire matter. The campaign spearheaded by Kantha Kumar has received overwhelming support in Kalaburagi, drawing participation from thousands of students and young people.