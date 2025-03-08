All-Women Crew Operates Mangaluru-Muscat Flight on International Women’s Day

Mangaluru: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, an all-women crew successfully operated Air India Express’ Mangaluru-Muscat flight on Friday. The flight was among the 14 all-women crew-operated services the airline scheduled across domestic and international routes for the occasion.

The team included Capt. Chauhan Richa and Capt. Bhutia Yasmin in the cockpit, along with cabin crew members Aswathi Unnikrishnan, H. N. Sinchana, Lobo Anisha, and Payal Singh.

Air India Express, which operates more than 70 weekly flights from Mangaluru, connects the city to four domestic and eight international destinations. The airline’s initiative aimed to highlight the role of women in aviation and promote gender inclusivity in the industry.