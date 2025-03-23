Alva’s Education Foundation Signs MoU with CompCloud to Upgrade IT Infrastructure

Moodbidri: Alva’s Education Foundation has signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CompCloud IT Services to modernise its IT infrastructure and enhance digital capabilities across its institutions.

As part of the agreement, Alva’s has adopted CompCloud’s Digital Workplace Solutions suite, including Education Desktop as a Service (EDaaS), which enables teaching and non-teaching staff to access virtual desktops hosted locally within the campus. The institution has also integrated Microsoft Office 365 to facilitate improved communication and collaboration.

The phased modernisation plan includes upgrading the institution’s network infrastructure using Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and introducing a centralised Managed Printing solution. The adoption of CompCloud’s EDaaS model is expected to reduce capital and operational expenses by eliminating hardware lifecycle challenges and lowering software licensing costs. The service-based model also ensures flexibility, allowing the institution to pay only for the services used.

Alva’s Education Foundation Trustee Vivek Alva, CompCloud IT Services Managing Director Pradeep Pai, Alva’s College Principal Dr. Kurian, Controller of Examinations Dr. N.P. Narayan Shetty, Finance Officer Shantaram Kamath, and Administrative Officer Balakrishna Shetty were present during the signing of the MoU. (eom)