Amid blame game: Residents struggle as Haveri’s clean drinking water units lie idle

Haveri: In yet another example of official apathy and red tape choking basic amenities, residents of Haveri city are forced to battle daily for clean drinking water despite the installation of six water purification units under the local MLA’s grant.

Each of these water units, set up at a cost of ₹11 lakh each, promises to provide 20 litres of purified drinking water for just ₹5 — a move that could benefit over a thousand households in the city’s key localities like Shivalinganagar and Vaishnodevi Park.

But while six units have been built, only four are operational. The remaining two, despite being fully constructed two years ago, have never started functioning. Local residents claim they have repeatedly petitioned the authorities to start the units, but their pleas have fallen on deaf ears.

At the heart of the problem is a bitter tug-of-war between the Haveri City Municipal Council and the Rural Water Supply Department. According to residents, the city council refuses to supply water to these units, saying the rural water supply wing is responsible. On the other hand, rural water officials insist it is the municipal council’s job to ensure water reaches the purification plants.

Caught in this deadlock are hundreds of families who either have to walk long distances to fetch clean water from distant units or are forced to drink water with high TDS levels, putting their health at risk.Local resident groups say the situation is so dire that people are being forced to buy water at high prices from private suppliers when affordable clean water plants stand idle in their own neighbourhoods.

“We are tired of running from the city office to the rural water office. If this confusion continues, we will be left with no choice but to lay siege to both offices,” warned frustrated residents. When questioned, Haveri City Municipal Council president Shashikala Malagi said the non-functional units technically fall under the Rural Water Supply Department. She blamed the private contractors for failing to complete the pipeline work needed to supply water to the units.

“These units come under the rural water supply scheme. Contractors have not finished the work. We will review this and ensure these units start functioning soon,” Malagi assured. Meanwhile, locals fear that if the standoff continues, the expensive filtration machinery in the idle units will deteriorate beyond repair, turning a public welfare project into wasted taxpayer money.

Locals are demanding immediate coordination between the city council and rural supply department so that these units can start providing safe water before monsoon-related water issues worsen. “More than 1,000 families will benefit if these units work. Otherwise, we have to pay private plants ten times more for drinking water. Authorities must resolve their disputes and deliver what they promised — clean water at an affordable price,” a resident said, echoing the sentiments of many.

With sweltering heat and seasonal diseases looming, Haveri’s residents hope their elected representatives and officials will set aside jurisdictional squabbles and restore a basic right — access to clean drinking water — before it’s too late.