Amit Shah asks State leaders to cool tempers of angry party workers

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Home and Co-Operation Amit Shah on Thursday took the Karnataka BJP leadership to task and directed them to assuage the angry party workers and focus on the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sources said that Shah stated that the party leaders should consider seriously the anguish and backlash of the BJP workers following the murders of Hindu activist.

He also gave them directions to come up with brave decisions to assuage the workers' anger and prepare them to work for the party as elections are fast approaching, sources added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state President Nalin Kumar Kateel, state BJP Organising General Secretary Rajesh Kunturu, National General Secretary and BJP MLA C.T. Ravi were present during the confidential meeting.

Sources said that Amit Shah expressed his displeasure over the statements of state BJP leaders undermining the party workers, which has provoked them further. The en masse resignation move by the BJP Yuva Morcha members following the murder of Praveen Kumar Nettare was also discussed during the meet.

Sources added that Amit Shah gave clear instructions to maintain the law and order system in the state and consider the political killings of minority communities also seriously. CM Bommai was also asked to maintain peace and harmony as that will play an important role in the upcoming Assembly elections.

CM Bommai was asked to take harsh measures against the forces behind the murder of Hindu activists. The Congress party's decision to go to elections under collective leadership which ended the infighting in the state unit was also discussed, sources said.