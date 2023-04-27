Amit Shah for Udupi , PM Modi for Mulky

Mangalore: Udupi and Dakshina Kannada will have two stalwarts like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister 'Chanakya' Amit Shah. While Modi will address a rally in Mulky in Dakshina Kannada district on May 3 Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Kaup constituency in Udupi district. The BJP has slotted these leaders in these two constituencies with meticulous planning as these two are focus constituencies for BJP.

Outlining the rally details BJP president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak said Union Minister of Home Affairs- Amit Shah will participate in a convention of party workers in Katapady of Kaup assembly constituency on April 29. So it will be like the consecration of the district with the arrival of Amit Shah after Rahul Gandhi's visit, he said. Further Nayak said that 50,000 party workers will go to Mulki from Udupi district for the Modi event which is likely to be held on May 3.

Reacting sharply to the comments made by the KPCC president DK Shivakumar that government medical and engineering colleges were not started by the present BJP regime in the district, Nayak said Congress party which was in power for 60 years had not done anything for the coastal region, it was the private initiative that has made the region educational hub. However the BJP government has already earmarked a site in Kolalagiri in Udupi taluk to establish a government medical college.