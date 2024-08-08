Andhra Pradesh DCM Pawan Kalyan greeted by CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke to the media after inaugurating the 216th Fruit Flower Show on the theme of Dr. BR Ambedkar II BR Ambedkar, the World Scientist Constitution Architect organized by the Horticulture Department at the glass house plant garden of Lal Bagh, Bangalore on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Janasena Party leader Pawan Kalyan today met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Cauvery residence.