Anganwadi worker assault case in Belgaum; Family feud reported in preliminary investigation: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Dharwad : The preliminary investigation revealed that the case of assault on an Anganwadi worker in Belagavi's Basurthe village took place in the background of a family feud. Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the investigation is on.

Speaking to the media in Dharwad, the minister said that the Anganwadi worker was injured when he went to mediate the fight between the two. It is being said that the Anganwadi helper was injured while trying to avoid a family dispute between the sister-in-law and brother in law. The incident is still under investigation. Whatever statement is made now will be wrong. The Minister said that I am in a responsible position and cannot make any irresponsible statements.

Responding to the media's question that such cases are happening more and more in Belgaum recently, the minister said that it is not the case, wherever the incident takes place, the government will take it seriously. Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that appropriate action will also be taken.

