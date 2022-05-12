Anganwadi Workers In Karnataka Refused To Accept Saris Offered By The State

Workers From Karnataka Anganwadi have refused to take and acceptthe state-provided saris because they dislike the design and alsoclaimed that it resembles a government banner. The saris were provided to ensure that the Prime Minister's overall program, 'Poshan Abhiyaan,' was successfully implemented (National Nutrition Mission).



In warehouses across the state, about 2.5 lakh saris worth around 10 crores are stored. The saris were supposed to be given out as uniforms to one lakh Anganwadi workers who are in charge of administering the 'Poshan Abhiyaan,' which aims to improve nutrition among children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers.

According to sources, all Anganwadi staff and their assistants at 62,580 centers and 3,331 mini Anganwadi were scheduled to get two saris apiece as part of the Abhiyaan from Karnataka women and child development (WCD) officials. After deciding on the color, quality, and design, a nationwide tender to acquire saris was issued, with a price per sari of Rs 385.7. The government spent an amount of Rs. 9.9 crores on over 2.5 lakh saris just seven months ago.

The women working in the Anganwadi explained that the saris feature the words 'Poshan Abhiyaan' printed in strong Kannada on the border. The sari's floral pattern also includes the program's logo all over it and looks like a government banner. Despite efforts by WCD authorities in the areas to persuade them to wear these saris, there is tremendous opposition. The saris were initially handed to workers in about 12-13 districts, according to K Somashekar Yadgir, AIDSO state president of the Anganwadi-Asha workers organization.