Animal slaughter, meat sale banned for Ganesh Chaturthi

Bengaluru: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an order banning animal slaughter and meat sales across the city on Wednesday. The Animal Husbandry Department of BBMP has directed that all slaughterhouses and meat shops remain closed. Meanwhile, the festive spirit of Gowri-Ganesha is in full swing across Bengaluru, with heavy flower and fruit purchases at KR Market.

The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has already released guidelines for the festival, reiterating the ban on the manufacture and sale of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols. BBMP has also urged citizens to buy eco-friendly clay idols, with awareness campaigns being promoted through actors and celebrities. Actor Pushparaj Bollor and actress Sindhu Lokanath have appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with eco-friendly idols.

As festivities peak, flower prices have surged sharply at KR Market. Jasmine is selling at ₹1,200 per kg, chrysanthemum at ₹500–600, marigold at ₹100, tuberose at ₹400, and kanakambara at a steep ₹2,500 per kg. Banana stems are priced at ₹20 each, while a small bunch of mango leaves costs ₹20. Traders attribute the price hike to increased demand and transportation costs during the festival season.