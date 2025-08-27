Live
- CBSE cluster VII basketball sports meet concludes
- Students blend tradition, science, and ecology in Ganesha Chaturthi celebrations
- Global experts converge at ICETCI 2025 to discuss advances in computational intelligence
- Stronger, calmer, smarter: The athlete’s guide to yoga & meditation
- Demographic changes taking place along borders: Shah
- Dengue cases in Delhi lower than last year
- BJP likely to get new office building during Navratri
- Police arrest Punjab man for Rs 1.58 lakh traffic app fraud
- Punjab CM Mann condemns ED action against AAP’s Saurabh
- Video shows Nikki’s husband outside house on day of killing
Animal slaughter, meat sale banned for Ganesh Chaturthi
Bengaluru: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an order banning animal slaughter and meat...
Bengaluru: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an order banning animal slaughter and meat sales across the city on Wednesday. The Animal Husbandry Department of BBMP has directed that all slaughterhouses and meat shops remain closed. Meanwhile, the festive spirit of Gowri-Ganesha is in full swing across Bengaluru, with heavy flower and fruit purchases at KR Market.
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has already released guidelines for the festival, reiterating the ban on the manufacture and sale of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols. BBMP has also urged citizens to buy eco-friendly clay idols, with awareness campaigns being promoted through actors and celebrities. Actor Pushparaj Bollor and actress Sindhu Lokanath have appealed to the public to celebrate the festival with eco-friendly idols.
As festivities peak, flower prices have surged sharply at KR Market. Jasmine is selling at ₹1,200 per kg, chrysanthemum at ₹500–600, marigold at ₹100, tuberose at ₹400, and kanakambara at a steep ₹2,500 per kg. Banana stems are priced at ₹20 each, while a small bunch of mango leaves costs ₹20. Traders attribute the price hike to increased demand and transportation costs during the festival season.