Annamalai Exposes IUML MP Navas Kani’s Non-Vegetarian Food Controversy On Sacred Hill

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K. Annamalai on Friday released videos and pictures to substantiate his claim that non-vegetarian food was consumed on the sacred Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district, following a challenge from IUML MP Navas Kani.

Kani, who had initially denied the allegations and dared Annamalai to prove them or resign, later admitted that his supporters had consumed non-vegetarian food on the hill. The controversy arose after Kani shared a photo on social media showing his supporters eating non-vegetarian food near the revered Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple and the Sikandar Badusha Dargah. This sparked outrage among BJP supporters and members of the Hindu community, who deemed it disrespectful to the temple’s sanctity.

In his defense, Kani told India Today TV, “Annamalai made false accusations. He said I ate biryani at the Thiruparankundram hill. I never went there or consumed non-vegetarian food.” However, Annamalai countered these claims with video evidence. The footage showed conversations involving Kani, visitors to the dargah, and Madurai police officers, where it was confirmed that non-vegetarian food, including biryani, was permitted on the hill. After the video surfaced, Kani acknowledged that his supporters had indeed consumed non-vegetarian food there.

Following Kani’s admission, Annamalai demanded his resignation, accusing him of hurting Hindu sentiments and disrespecting Lord Murugan’s temple. “As he himself has admitted the truth, I urge him to step down immediately and apologise to the public for defiling the temple,” said Annamalai.

The BJP leader also accused Kani of deliberately stoking religious tensions and engaging in “appeasement politics.” He stated, “Hindus are a peace-loving community. It’s unfortunate that this MP allowed non-vegetarian food on such a sacred site.”

The controversy traces back to a police action that stopped the transportation of animals for sacrifice to the hill, a practice linked to the dargah. Kani, who also chairs the Tamil Nadu Wakf Board, defended the tradition, asserting that the land partially belongs to the Wakf Board. “Fifty percent of the land and the dargah are owned by the Wakf Board, as published in the Government Gazette,” Kani claimed.